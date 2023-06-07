Maruti Jimny सिर्फ 1.5 लाख में लाएं घर, हर महीने जाएगी बस इतनी EMI
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: इसमें 1.5-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन मिलता है जो 105 PS और 134 Nm बनाता है. एसयूवी में 6-स्पीड MT और 4-स्पीड AT गियरबॉक्स के विकल्प दिए गए हैं. इसके साथ 4X4 सिस्टम भी दिया गया है. 

Jimny Down Payment and EMI: मारुति सुजुकी ने आखिरकार अपनी Jimny 5-Door लाइफस्टाइल एसयूवी को भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च कर दिया है. इसका सीधा मुकाबला Mahindra Thar और Force Gurkha जैसी कारों के साथ रहने वाला है. कंपनी ने इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 12.74 लाख रुपये रखी है. इसे नेक्सा डीलरशिप के जरिए बेचा जाएगा. इसमें 1.5-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन मिलता है जो 105 PS और 134 Nm बनाता है. एसयूवी में 6-स्पीड MT और 4-स्पीड AT गियरबॉक्स के विकल्प दिए गए हैं. इसके साथ 4X4 सिस्टम भी दिया गया है. 

