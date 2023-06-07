Maruti Jimny की कीमतों का ऐलान, ये रही प्राइस लिस्ट; Mahindra Thar से ज्यादा कीमत
Maruti Jimny की कीमतों का ऐलान, ये रही प्राइस लिस्ट; Mahindra Thar से ज्यादा कीमत

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया लिमिटेड (एमएसआईएल) ने बहुप्रतीक्षित ऑफ-रोडर जिम्नी को लॉन्च कर दिया है, इसकी शुरूआती कीमत 12.74 लाख रुपये एक्स शोरूम रखी गई है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Maruti Jimny की कीमतों का ऐलान, ये रही प्राइस लिस्ट; Mahindra Thar से ज्यादा कीमत

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price List: मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया लिमिटेड (एमएसआईएल) ने बहुप्रतीक्षित ऑफ-रोडर जिम्नी को लॉन्च कर दिया है, इसकी शुरूआती कीमत 12.74 लाख रुपये एक्स शोरूम रखी गई है, जो इसके मुकाबले वाली महिंद्रा थार (10.54 लाख रुपये) से ज्यादा है. दरअसल, महिंद्रा ने कुछ समय पहले ही थार का RWD वर्जन लॉन्च किया था, जिससे इसकी शुरुआती कीमत को कम करने में मदद मिली थी. जिम्नी को नेक्सा शोरूम से बेचा जा रहा है और यह आज से ही डिलीवरी के लिए उपलब्ध हो गई है.

