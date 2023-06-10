Maruti ने चुपके से लॉन्च की नई ऑल्टो, कीमत बस 4.8 लाख, माइलेज 34kmpl से पार
Maruti ने चुपके से लॉन्च की नई ऑल्टो, कीमत बस 4.8 लाख, माइलेज 34kmpl से पार

Maruti Suzuki Car Launch: ऑल्टो 800 बंद होने के बाद कंपनी ने एक और नई ऑल्टो भारत में लॉन्च कर दी है. खास बात है कि इसकी कीमत बेहद कम है और इसमें माइलेज भी 34kmpl से ज्यादा का मिलने वाला है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Maruti ने चुपके से लॉन्च की नई ऑल्टो, कीमत बस 4.8 लाख, माइलेज 34kmpl से पार

Maruti Suzuki Tour H1: मारुति सुजुकी लगातार ग्राहकों के लिए नई-नई कारों के विकल्प जोड़ती जा रही है. कंपनी ने हाल ही में अपनी Jimny और Fronx कारों को लॉन्च किया है. हालांकि उसकी ऑल्टो 800 बंद भी हो गई है. इस बीच कंपनी ने एक और नई ऑल्टो भारत में लॉन्च कर दी है. खास बात है कि इसकी कीमत बेहद कम है और इसमें माइलेज भी 34kmpl से ज्यादा का मिलने वाला है. दरअसल, कंपनी ने ऑल्टो के10 को Tour H1 नाम से रीलॉन्च किया है. इसे खासतौर पर फ्लीट खरीदारों के लिए तैयार किया गया है. यानी इसे कमर्शियल इस्तेमाल के लिए लिया जा सकेगा. 

