Safari-XUV700 भूल जाएंगे! इस 7 सीटर कार में फीचर्स की भरमार, डीजल इंजन में माइलेज भी गजब

Best 7 Seater Car: ख़ास बात है कि यह कार आपको पेट्रोल और डीज़ल इंजन दोनों विकल्प में मिलती है. इसमें सेगमेंट का सबसे बड़ा डिस्प्ले और कई हाई टेक फ़ीचर तो मिलते ही हैं, साथ ही इसमें एडवांस ड्राइवर असिस्टेंट सिस्टम यानी ADAS लेवल 2 दिया गया है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

MG Hector Plus 7 Seater: भारतीय कार बाज़ार में एसयूवी कारों के साथ सेवन सीटर गाड़ियों की डिमांड लगातार बढ़ रही है. अगर बात 20 लाख रुपये के सेगमेंट की करें तो इसमें Tata Safari और महिंद्रा XUV 700 काफ़ी पॉपुलर नाम हैं. इसी सेगमेंट में MG मोटर्स भी अपनी 7 सीटर कार एमजी हेक्टर प्लस (MG Hector Plus) की बिक्री करती है. ख़ास बात है कि यह कार आपको पेट्रोल और डीज़ल इंजन दोनों विकल्प में मिलती है. इसमें सेगमेंट का सबसे बड़ा डिस्प्ले और कई हाई टेक फ़ीचर तो मिलते ही हैं, साथ ही इसमें एडवांस ड्राइवर असिस्टेंट सिस्टम यानी ADAS लेवल 2 दिया गया है.

