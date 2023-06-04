Cheapest SUV: 6 लाख की एसयूवी पर 62 हजार का डिस्काउंट, ऐसे मौका फिर कहां मिलेगा!
SUV under 6 lakh rupees: कंपनी इस पर एक्सचेंज ऑफर, एक्सेसरीज, कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट, लॉयल्टी बोनस जैसे अलग-अलग डिस्काउंट भी दे रही है. इसके अलावा, इसकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग पर एडिशनल डिस्काउंट के साथ कार लोन पर बहुत कम इंटरेस्ट रेट भी उपलब्ध है.

Nissan Magnite Discount: अगर आप एक सस्ती SUV की तलाश में हैं तो आपके पास बेहतरीन मौका है. इस महीने देश की सबसे सस्ती SUV निसान मैग्नाइट पर 62 हजार रुपए का डिस्काउंट उपलब्ध है. इस SUV की शुरुआती कीमत सिर्फ 599,900 रुपए है. कंपनी इस पर एक्सचेंज ऑफर, एक्सेसरीज, कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट, लॉयल्टी बोनस जैसे अलग-अलग डिस्काउंट भी दे रही है. इसके अलावा, इसकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग पर एडिशनल डिस्काउंट के साथ कार लोन पर बहुत कम इंटरेस्ट रेट भी उपलब्ध है.

