Car Safety: अब कारें बनेंगी ज्यादा सेफ; 6 एयरबैग, सभी सीटों पर बेल्ट और अलार्म होगा अनिवार्य!
topStories1hindi1757394
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Car Safety: अब कारें बनेंगी ज्यादा सेफ; 6 एयरबैग, सभी सीटों पर बेल्ट और अलार्म होगा अनिवार्य!

Car Safety In India: भारत में कारों की सेफ्टी को लेकर कई तरह के सवाल खड़े होते रहे हैं. अब सरकार कारों की सेफ्टी पर बहुत ध्यान दे रही है. इसके लिए सरकार नए नियम बनाने की तैयारी कर रही है.

Written By  AMBARISH PANDEY|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

Car Safety: अब कारें बनेंगी ज्यादा सेफ; 6 एयरबैग, सभी सीटों पर बेल्ट और अलार्म होगा अनिवार्य!

6 Airbags Mandatory In Cars: भारत में कारों की सेफ्टी को लेकर कई तरह के सवाल खड़े होते रहे हैं. अब सरकार कारों की सेफ्टी पर बहुत ध्यान दे रही है. इसके लिए सरकार नए नियम बनाने की तैयारी कर रही है. सरकार द्वारा पहले ही कारों में दो एयरबैग्स को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था. अब इस प्रैक्टिस को और आगे बढ़ाते हुए कारों में 6 एयरबैग अनिवार्य किए जाने की दिशा में काम हो रहा है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय