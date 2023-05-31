सबसे सस्ती 7 Seater का कमाल! ऐसी जबर्दस्त डिमांड, कंपनी की बिक्री 9 लाख यूनिट्स के पार
topStories1hindi1719112
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

सबसे सस्ती 7 Seater का कमाल! ऐसी जबर्दस्त डिमांड, कंपनी की बिक्री 9 लाख यूनिट्स के पार

Cheapest 7 Seater Car: अगर सबसे सस्ती 7 सीटर कार की बात की जाए तो वह रेनो ट्राइबर (Renault Triber) है. इस कार की शानदार बिक्री के चलते ही रेनो ने भारत में 9 लाख यूनिट की बिक्री का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

सबसे सस्ती 7 Seater का कमाल! ऐसी जबर्दस्त डिमांड, कंपनी की बिक्री 9 लाख यूनिट्स के पार

Renault Best Selling Car: भारत में एसयूवी के अलावा 7 सीटर कारों की डिमांड भी बढ़ रही है. अगर सबसे सस्ती 7 सीटर कार की बात की जाए तो वह रेनो ट्राइबर (Renault Triber) है. आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि यह रेनो की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार भी है. इस कार की शानदार बिक्री के चलते ही रेनो ने भारत में 9 लाख यूनिट की बिक्री का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया. आपको बता दें कि फिलहाल रेनो के पास पोर्टफोलियो में Triber के अलावा Kwid और Kiger जैसी कारें हैं. बाकी दोनों कारों को भी ग्राहकों का मिला-जुला रेस्पॉन्स है. भारत में रेनो को 11 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान