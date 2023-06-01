Upcoming Bikes: 4 नई बाइक लॉन्च करने वाली है Royal Enfield, 2 को टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा गया
Royal Enfield Upcoming Bikes: हंटर 350, मेटियोर  350, हिमालयन 400, इंटरसेप्टर 650, कॉन्टिनेंटल जीटी 650 और सुपर मेटियोर 650 जैसे मॉडल्स के साथ रॉयल एनफील्ड मिडिलवेट मोटरसाइकिल सेगमेंट में लीड कर रही है.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes: पिछले कुछ सालों में रॉयल एनफील्ड ने कमाल का प्रदर्शन किया है. हंटर 350, मेटियोर  350, हिमालयन 400, इंटरसेप्टर 650, कॉन्टिनेंटल जीटी 650 और सुपर मेटियोर 650 जैसे मॉडल्स के साथ रॉयल एनफील्ड मिडिलवेट मोटरसाइकिल सेगमेंट में लीड कर रही है. वर्तमान में रॉयल एनफील्ड के पास भारत में मिडिलवेट बाइक बाजार का 90 प्रतिशत और विदेशों में 10 प्रतिशत बाजार हिस्सेदारी है. बिक्री को और मजबूत करने के लिए कंपनी इस वित्तीय वर्ष में चार नए प्रोडक्ट पेश करेगी, जिनमें हिमालयन 450 रोडस्टर और शॉटगन 650 सहित दो अन्य मॉडल शामिल होंगे.

