सिर्फ 8 लाख रुपये में घर ले जाएं Hyundai Creta, हाथों-हाथ मिलेगी डिलीवरी!
topStories1hindi1753134
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

सिर्फ 8 लाख रुपये में घर ले जाएं Hyundai Creta, हाथों-हाथ मिलेगी डिलीवरी!

Hyundai Creta: हुंडई क्रेटा एक पॉपुलर एसयूवी है. यह हुंडई की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार भी है. भारत में हुंडई की कुल बिक्री में क्रेटा की सबसे ज्यादा हिस्सेदारी है.

Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

सिर्फ 8 लाख रुपये में घर ले जाएं Hyundai Creta, हाथों-हाथ मिलेगी डिलीवरी!

Second Hand Hyundai Creta: हुंडई क्रेटा एक पॉपुलर एसयूवी है. यह हुंडई की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार भी है. भारत में हुंडई की कुल बिक्री में क्रेटा की सबसे ज्यादा हिस्सेदारी है. नई क्रेटा की कीमत 10.87 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है और 19.20 लाख रुपये तक जाती है. नई हुंडई क्रेटा पर कुछ महीनों का वेटिंग पीरियड भी मिल सकता है. लेकिन, अगर आपको तुरंत डिलीवरी चाहिए तो आप पुरानी क्रेटा खरीदने के बारे में भी विचार कर सकते हैं. हमने कुछ पुरानी हुंडई क्रेटा कारों को कार्स24 की वेबसाइट पर लिस्टेड देखा है, जिनकी कीमत करीब 8 लाख रुपये है. चलिए, इनके बारे में बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?