Car AC को 1, 2, 3 या 4... कितने पर रखें? इससे माइलेज पर फर्क पड़ेगा? जान लें सच
Car AC Tips: अपने नोटिस किया होगा की मैनुअल एसी वाली कारों में गोल स्विच दिया गया होता है, जिस पर 1, 2, 3 और 4, ऐसे नंबरिंग होती है. चलिए, इसके बारे में बताते हैं.

Car AC Facts: अपने नोटिस किया होगा की मैनुअल एसी वाली कारों में गोल स्विच दिया गया होता है, जिस पर 1, 2, 3 और 4, ऐसे नंबरिंग होती है. जब आप इसे एक से चार की तरफ घुमाते हैं तो ऐसी वेंट्स से आने वाली हवा तेज हो जाती है और जैसे आप इसे 4 से 1 की तरफ घुमाते हैं तो वैसे ही एयर फ्लो कम होने लगता है. फिर, अगर आप इसे 0 पर कर देंगे तो एयर फ्लो बंद हो जाएगा. 

