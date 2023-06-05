Altroz CNG खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, 5 पॉइंट्स में समझिए आपके काम की है या नहीं
Altroz CNG खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, 5 पॉइंट्स में समझिए आपके काम की है या नहीं

Tata Altroz CNG: खास बात है कि इस कार में डुअल सिलिंडर टेक्नोलॉजी का दी गई है. इस फीचर के साथ यह देश की पहली सीएनजी कार है. इससे आपको कार के बूट स्पेस (Boot Space) में जगह की कमी महसूस नहीं होगी

Altroz CNG Top Features: टाटा मोटर्स ने पिछले महीने भारत में अपनी प्रीमियम हैचबैक कार Altroz का CNG वेरिएंट लॉन्च किया. इस कार की शुरुआती कीमत 7.55 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) है. खास बात है कि इस कार में डुअल सिलिंडर टेक्नोलॉजी का दी गई है. इस फीचर के साथ यह देश की पहली सीएनजी कार है. इससे आपको कार के बूट स्पेस (Boot Space) में जगह की कमी महसूस नहीं होगी. इस कार का मुकाबला Maruti Baleno CNG से रहता है.

