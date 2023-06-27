Tata की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार, कीमत बस 7.8 लाख, इसके आगे Brezza भी फेल
topStories1hindi1756804
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Tata की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार, कीमत बस 7.8 लाख, इसके आगे Brezza भी फेल

Tata Best Selling Car: भले ही टाटा मोटर्स तीसरे पायदान पर हो, लेकिन कंपनी की एक कार ऐसी है, जो अच्छी-अच्छी कंपनियों को कड़ा मुकाबला दे रही है. इसने बिक्री के मामले में मारुति ब्रेजा और ऑल्टो को भी पछाड़ दिया. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Tata की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार, कीमत बस 7.8 लाख, इसके आगे Brezza भी फेल

Top selling Tata Cars: देश की दिग्गज वाहन कंपनी टाटा मोटर्स की बिक्री में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है. फिलहाल यह मारुति सुजुकी और हुंडई के बाद तीसरे पायदान पर मौजूद है. मई महीने में घरेलू और अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में टाटा मोटर्स की बिक्री 74,973 वाहन रही है. यह मई 2022 की 76,210 यूनिट्स की तुलना में 2 प्रतिशत कम है. भले ही टाटा मोटर्स तीसरे पायदान पर हो, लेकिन कंपनी की एक कार ऐसी है, जो अच्छी-अच्छी कंपनियों को कड़ा मुकाबला दे रही है. इसने बिक्री के मामले में मारुति ब्रेजा और ऑल्टो को भी पछाड़ दिया. देखें, टाटा मोटर्स की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार की डिटेल्स

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह