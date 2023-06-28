इस कार में 1, 2 या 6 नहीं बल्कि पूरे 10 Airbags हैं, साथ में मिलते हैं ये सेफ्टी फीचर्स
Car Safety: लेक्सिस ने अपनी ईएस300एच (Lexus ES300h) लग्जरी सेडान में 1, 2 या 6 नहीं बल्कि 10 एयरबैग्स दे रखे हैं. इसके अलावा भी कई अन्य सेफ्टी फीचर्स दिए गए हैं.

Car With 10 Airbags: कुछ समय पहले तक कार सेफ्टी पर ध्यान दिया जाता हो या ना दिया जाता हो लेकिन मौजूदा समय में ग्राहक कार सेफ्टी को बहुत गंभीरता से ले रहे हैं, जो कि अच्छी बात है. भारत में फिलहाल सभी कारों में दो एयरबैग देने अनिवार्य हैं. इतना ही नहीं, भारत सरकार जल्द ही सभी कारों के लिए 6 एयरबैग को अनिवार्य कर सकती है. इससे कारों की में पैसेंजर्स की सेफ्टी को बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी. 

