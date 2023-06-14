इस सस्ती फैमिली कार के आगे सब गाड़ियां फेल! सबसे ज्यादा यही बिक रही
इस सस्ती फैमिली कार के आगे सब गाड़ियां फेल! सबसे ज्यादा यही बिक रही

Best Selling Car: बीते मई 2023 महीने में मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो टॉप सेलिंग कार रही है, इस प्रीमियम फैमिली हैचबैक कार की 18 हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट बिकी हैं.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

इस सस्ती फैमिली कार के आगे सब गाड़ियां फेल! सबसे ज्यादा यही बिक रही

Best Selling Hatchback Car: बीते मई 2023 महीने में मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो टॉप सेलिंग कार रही है, इस प्रीमियम फैमिली हैचबैक कार की 18 हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट बिकी हैं. बीते महीने बलेनो की कुल 18,733 यूनिट्स की बिक्री हुई है. इसके सात ही, यह सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार बन गई. इसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर मारुति स्विफ्ट (17,300 यूनिट्स बिकी) और तीसरे नंबर पर मारुति वैगनआर (16,300 यूनिट्स बिकी) रही. यानी, देश में सबसे ज्यादा बिकी टॉप-3 कारें केवल मारुति की ही हैं.

