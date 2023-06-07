Car Sales: मई में इन 10 कारों के लिए शोरूम पर लगी लाइन, देखें टॉप 10 गाड़ियों की लिस्ट
Car Sales: मई में इन 10 कारों के लिए शोरूम पर लगी लाइन, देखें टॉप 10 गाड़ियों की लिस्ट

Top 10 Car Sales:  टॉप 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में 7 अकेले मारुति सुजुकी की रही हैं. जबकि एक कार हुंडई और दो कारों टाटा मोटर्स की रहीं. लिस्ट में मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला मॉडल रहा.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Best Selling Car: मई महीने में हुई कार बिक्री के आंकड़े सामने आ चुके हैं. पैसेंजर व्हीकल (PV) सेगमेंट में पिछले महीने 334,800 यूनिट्स की घरेलू बिक्री दर्ज की है. यह मई महीने के लिए सबसे अधिक थी. मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया ने अपने शानदार बिक्री जारी रखी है. टॉप 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में 7 अकेले मारुति सुजुकी की रही हैं. जबकि एक कार हुंडई और दो कारों टाटा मोटर्स की रहीं. लिस्ट में मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला मॉडल रहा. इसके अलावा कंपनी की स्विफ्ट, वैगनआर, ब्रेज़ा, ईको, डिजायर और एर्टिगा ने मई में टॉप 10 लिस्ट में अपनी जगह बनाई. इसके साथ हुंडई की क्रेटा, टाटा की नेक्सॉन और पंच भी लिस्ट में शामिल रही हैं. 

