Manual गियर वाली कार में 3 गलती पड़ेंगी भारी! इंजन हो जाएगा खराब, जान को भी खतरा

How to drive manual gearbox car: यहां हम आपको ऐसी 5 गलतियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जो आपको कभी भी मैन्युअल गियरबॉक्स वाली कार ड्राइव करते समय नहीं करनी चाहिए.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

Manual Car Driving Tips: आजकल ऑटोमैटिक कारें (Automatic Cars) देश में बढ़ती जा रही हैं, लेकिन अभी भी मैन्युअल गियरबॉक्स (Manual Gearbox) वाली कारों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है. हालांकि, मैन्युअल गियरबॉक्स वाली कार चलाने के दौरान बहुत से लोग गलतियां करते हैं. ये गलतियां दिखने में बहुत छोटी और आम हैं, लेकिन कार और ड्राइवर दोनों को नुकसान पहुंचा सकती है. इसलिए यहां हम आपको ऐसी 5 गलतियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जो आपको कभी भी मैन्युअल गियरबॉक्स वाली कार ड्राइव करते समय नहीं करनी चाहिए.

