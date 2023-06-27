Toyota की इन दो कारों को बहुत पसंद कर रहे लोग, इतना हो गया Waiting Period
Toyota की इन दो कारों को बहुत पसंद कर रहे लोग, इतना हो गया Waiting Period

Toyota Cars: टोयोटा को इनोवा हाईक्रॉस और अर्बन क्रूजर हाइराइडर एसयूवी सहित अपने नए हाइब्रिड वाहनों को लेकर खरीदारों से सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Toyota की इन दो कारों को बहुत पसंद कर रहे लोग, इतना हो गया Waiting Period

Toyota Hycross & Hyryder: टोयोटा को इनोवा हाईक्रॉस और अर्बन क्रूजर हाइराइडर एसयूवी सहित अपने नए हाइब्रिड वाहनों को लेकर खरीदारों से सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है. दोनों मॉडल नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड पेट्रोल इंजन के साथ भी उपलब्ध हैं. हालांकि, ज्यादा माइलेज के कारण हाइब्रिड की मांग अधिक है. ऐसे में हाइक्रॉस और हाइराइडर पर काफी ज्यादा वेटिंग पीरियड है.

