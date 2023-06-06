Innova अब सिर्फ टैक्सी के लिए खरीद पाएंगे! सरकार के नए नियम से ग्राहकों में मची खलबली
Innova अब सिर्फ टैक्सी के लिए खरीद पाएंगे! सरकार के नए नियम से ग्राहकों में मची खलबली

8 Seater Cars: सरकार के एक नए नियम से 8 सीटर कारों को ख़रीदने वाले ग्राहकों को बड़ा झटका लगा है. दरअसल भारत सरकार ने फ़ैसला किया है कि 8 सीटर कारों को प्राइवेट वाहन के रूप में रजिस्टर नहीं किया जा सकता है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

8 Seater car registration: जापान की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी टोयोटा भारत में अपनी इनोवा MPV को दो मॉडल्स में बेचती है. इन्हें इनोवा क्रिस्टा और इनोवा हाईक्रॉस नाम दिया गया है. कंपनी की ये दोनों ही गाड़ियां 7 सीटर और 8 सीटर वेरिएंट में आती है. लेकिन सरकार के एक नए नियम से इन कारों के 8 सीटर वर्जन को ख़रीदने वाले ग्राहकों को बड़ा झटका लगा है. दरअसल भारत सरकार ने फ़ैसला किया है कि 8 सीटर कारों को प्राइवेट वाहन के रूप में रजिस्टर नहीं किया जा सकता है. इस फ़ैसले के मुताबिक़, 8 सीटर वाहनों को सिर्फ़ कमर्शियल या टैक्सी के रूप में ही रजिस्टर किया जा सकेगा.

