Toyota की नई 6 सीटर कार, लुक देख भूल जाएंगे Mercedes, सीट बन जाती हैं सोफा
Toyota 6 Seater Car: इस लक्ज़री MPV में 2.5-लीटर पेट्रोल-हाइब्रिड इंजन का दिया गया है. जो 180PS और 235Nm जेनरेट करता है. इंजन को CVT गियरबॉक्स के साथ जोड़ा गया है. इसमें फोर-व्हील-ड्राइव सिस्टम भी है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Toyota Vellfire New Model: टोयोटा भारत में अलग-अलग कीमत वाली कई कारों की बिक्री करती है. कंपनी का सबसे सस्ता मॉडल Toyota Glanza है और उसकी भारत में सबसे महंगी कार Vellfire है. कंपनी जल्द ही अपनी टोयोटा वेलफायर एमपीवी को अपडेट करने जा रही है. नई टोयोटा वेलफायर की पहली तस्वीरें ऑनलाइन लीक हुई है. इसमें यह कार जापान में टोयोटा प्लांट में खड़ी देखी गई है. जल्द ही इसे ग्लोबल मार्केट में पेश किया जाना है. हालांकि भारत में इस मॉडल के आने में समय लग जाएगा. 

