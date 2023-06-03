Two-Wheeler Sales: इस कंपनी ने कर डाली ताबड़तोड़ बिक्री, सीधा 300% का उछाल, Hero-Honda भी हैरान
topStories1hindi1722989
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Two-Wheeler Sales: इस कंपनी ने कर डाली ताबड़तोड़ बिक्री, सीधा 300% का उछाल, Hero-Honda भी हैरान

Best Selling Bikes: हीरो मोटोकॉर्प हमेशा की तरह नंबर वन पायदान पर रही, वहीं दूसरे पायदान पर रही होंडा की बिक्री में गिरावट देखी गई है. इसके अलावा एक कंपनी ऐसी भी रही जिसने 300% की ग्रोथ दर्ज की है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Two-Wheeler Sales: इस कंपनी ने कर डाली ताबड़तोड़ बिक्री, सीधा 300% का उछाल, Hero-Honda भी हैरान

Top 10 Two Wheeler: मई महीने में हुई दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री के आंकड़े हमारे सामने आ गए हैं. बीते महीने में टू-व्हीलर्स की जबर्दस्त डिमांड रही है. जहां हीरो मोटोकॉर्प हमेशा की तरह नंबर वन पायदान पर रही, वहीं दूसरे पायदान पर रही होंडा की बिक्री में गिरावट देखी गई है. इसके अलावा एक कंपनी ऐसी भी रही जिसने 300% की ग्रोथ दर्ज की है. आइए देखते हैं कुछ प्रमुख कंपनियों की बिक्री के आंकड़े-

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC के अब इस एक्टर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मेकर्स पर लगे इल्जामों पर कह गए बड़ी बात