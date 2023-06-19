Two Wheeler Sales: अकेली बाइक ने किया कंपनी को मालामाल, एक महीने में 3.4 लाख लोगों ने खरीदी, माइलेज भी कमाल
Two Wheeler Sales: अकेली बाइक ने किया कंपनी को मालामाल, एक महीने में 3.4 लाख लोगों ने खरीदी, माइलेज भी कमाल

Best Selling Bike: हीरो मोटोकॉर्प (Hero Motocorp) हमेशा की तरह पहले पायदान पर मौजूद है और इसकी एक बाइक की बिक्री ने ग्राहकों को दीवाना बना दिया है.

 

Two Wheeler Sales: अकेली बाइक ने किया कंपनी को मालामाल, एक महीने में 3.4 लाख लोगों ने खरीदी, माइलेज भी कमाल

Hero Bike Sales: मई 2023 में दुपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री में 23 फ़ीसदी का उछाल देखा गया है. बीते महीने कुल 11 लाख 10 हजार से ज्यादा दुपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री हुई है. हीरो मोटोकॉर्प (Hero Motocorp) हमेशा की तरह पहले पायदान पर मौजूद है और इसकी एक बाइक की बिक्री ने ग्राहकों को दीवाना बना दिया है. हीरो की यह बाइक मई महीने में 3.4 लाख यूनिट से भी ज्यादा बेची गई है. यहां हम आपके लिए मई महीने में बिकने वाले सबसे ज्यादा दुपहिया वाहनों की लिस्ट (Top 10 Two Wheeler) लेकर आए हैं.

