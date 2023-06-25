Maruti-Tata की नाक में दम करेगी Hyundai! धड़ाधड़ लॉन्च होंगी 3 कारें, कीमत 6 लाख से शुरू
topStories1hindi1752803
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Maruti-Tata की नाक में दम करेगी Hyundai! धड़ाधड़ लॉन्च होंगी 3 कारें, कीमत 6 लाख से शुरू

Hyundai Car Launch: हुंडई भारत में एक एक करके तीन नई कारों को लॉन्च करने जा रही है. सबसे पहली कार 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगी, जिसकी कीमत 6 लाख रुपये से शुरू हो सकती है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Trending Photos

Maruti-Tata की नाक में दम करेगी Hyundai! धड़ाधड़ लॉन्च होंगी 3 कारें, कीमत 6 लाख से शुरू

Hyundai Upcoming Car: भारतीय कार बाजार में हुंडई का सीधा मुकाबला मारुति सुजुकी और टाटा मोटर्स के साथ माना जाता है. मारुति ने एक-एक करके अपनी दो नई कारों Jimny और Fronx भारत में उतार दी हैं. ऐसे में हुंडई ने भी कमर कस ली है. हुंडई भारत में एक एक करके तीन नई कारों को लॉन्च करने जा रही है. सबसे पहली कार 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगी, जिसकी कीमत 6 लाख रुपये से शुरू हो सकती है. यहां देखें तीनों कारों की लिस्ट

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?