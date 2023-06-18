Creta तो गई! दमदार लुक वाली Kia Seltos Facelift लॉन्च को तैयार, कंपनी की पहली ADAS वाली कार
Kia Seltos facelift: अगले महीने आधिकारिक शुरुआत से पहले, देश भर में चुनिंदा डीलरशिप ने सेल्टोस फेसलिफ्ट की अनौपचारिक बुकिंग स्वीकार करना शुरू कर दिया है. बता दें कि यह कंपनी की भारत में पहली कार होगी जो ADAS फीचर्स के साथ आएगी. 

 

Jun 18, 2023

Kia Seltos Facelift Features: किआ ने भारतीय बाजार में सेल्टोस एसयूवी के जरिए एंट्री की थी, और यह कंपनी के लिए सक्सेसफुल प्रोडक्ट रही है. यह सीधी टक्कर देती है हुंडई क्रेटा को. जल्द ही क्रेटा के लिए मुश्किलें और बढ़ने वाली हैं. मार्केट में सेल्टोस फेसलिफ्ट मॉडल आने वाला है, जिसे हाल ही में टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा गया. अगले महीने आधिकारिक शुरुआत से पहले, देश भर में चुनिंदा डीलरशिप ने सेल्टोस फेसलिफ्ट की अनौपचारिक बुकिंग स्वीकार करना शुरू कर दिया है. बता दें कि यह कंपनी की भारत में पहली कार होगी जो ADAS फीचर्स के साथ आएगी. 

