Hyundai Creta की बजने वाली बैंड! धमाका करने आ रहीं 3 SUV, अगले महीने है लॉन्चिंग
topStories1hindi1742758
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Hyundai Creta की बजने वाली बैंड! धमाका करने आ रहीं 3 SUV, अगले महीने है लॉन्चिंग

Upcoming SUV Launch: इस समय सेगमेंट में हुंडई क्रेटा बेस्ट सेलिंग बनी हुई है. हालांकि जल्द ही क्रेटा के लिए मुश्किलें बढ़ने जा रही है. एक के बाद एक 3 दमदार मिड साइज एसयूवी क्रेटा को घेरने जा रही है. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

Hyundai Creta की बजने वाली बैंड! धमाका करने आ रहीं 3 SUV, अगले महीने है लॉन्चिंग

Hyundai Creta Rival: भारतीय कार बाजार में मिड साइज एसयूवी (Mid Size SUV) सेगमेंट तेजी से ग्रोथ कर रहा है. इस समय सेगमेंट में हुंडई क्रेटा बेस्ट सेलिंग बनी हुई है. हालांकि जल्द ही क्रेटा के लिए मुश्किलें बढ़ने जा रही है. एक के बाद एक 3 दमदार मिड साइज एसयूवी क्रेटा को घेरने जा रही है. होंडा से लेकर किआ और सिट्रॉएन जैसी कंपनियां अपने प्रोडक्ट ला रही हैं. खास बात है कि 3 में से 2 कारें जुलाई में ही लॉन्च हो जाएंगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच