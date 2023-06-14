Volvo C40: आ गई 530KM रेंज वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार, 27 मिनट में होगी चार्ज, टॉप स्पीड 180kmph
Luxury Electric Car: कंपनी की नई ईवी की खासियत है कि यह फुल चार्ज में 530KM की रेंज ऑफर करती है. यह 0-100kmph की स्पीड 4.7 सेकेंड्स में पा लेती है. कार में पीछे नहीं, आगे भी स्टोरेज दी गई है. 

Jun 14, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge: स्विडिश कार निर्माता वोल्वो (Volvo) भारत में अपनी दूसरी इलेक्ट्रिक कार ले आई है. इसे Volvo C40 Recharge नाम दिया गया है. इससे पहले कंपनी भारत में XC40 रिचार्ज नाम से पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार लेकर आई थी. कंपनी की नई ईवी की खासियत है कि यह फुल चार्ज में 530KM की रेंज ऑफर करती है. यह 0-100kmph की स्पीड 4.7 सेकेंड्स में पा लेती है. कार में पीछे नहीं, आगे भी स्टोरेज दी गई है. वोल्वो की योजना साल 2030 तक पूरी तरह से इलेक्ट्रिक कार कंपनी बनने की है. 

