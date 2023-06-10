Know Your Car: कार में स्टीयरिंग व्हील दाईं या बाईं तरफ क्यों होता है? बीच में क्यों नहीं
Car Steering Wheel: वास्तव में, स्टीयरिंग व्हील के डिजाइन को बनाते समय "McLaren F1" सुपर कार के डिज़ाइनरों को भी यह प्रश्न आया था. फिर उन्होंने इसी डिजाइन के साथ एक सुपर कार डिजाइन कर दी. 

Why Car Steering Wheel Not in Center: भारत में कारों का स्टीयरिंग व्हील दाईं तरफ होता है. जबकि विदेशों में कार का स्टीयरिंग व्हील बाईं तरफ होता है. लेकिन स्टीयरिंग व्हील बीचों-बीच क्यों नहीं होता? वास्तव में, स्टीयरिंग व्हील के डिजाइन को बनाते समय "McLaren F1" सुपर कार के डिज़ाइनरों को भी यह प्रश्न आया था. फिर उन्होंने इसी डिजाइन के साथ एक सुपर कार डिजाइन कर दी. उनकी गाड़ी में ड्राइवर सीट बीच में थी और जबकि दोनों तरफ एक-एक सीट दी गई थी. 

