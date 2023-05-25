Fitkari Upay: फिटकरी का ये छोटा-सा उपाय चमका देगा आपकी किस्मत, करियर की सारी बाधाएं होंगी दूर
topStories1hindi1710818
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Fitkari Upay: फिटकरी का ये छोटा-सा उपाय चमका देगा आपकी किस्मत, करियर की सारी बाधाएं होंगी दूर

itkari ke Upay: फिटकरी के इन टोटकों से आर्थिक समस्याओं को दूर करने में मदद मिलती है. साथ ही साथ घर के वास्तु दोष , कर्ज मुक्ति, घर से नकारात्मक ऊर्जा को दूर करने में मदद मिलती है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Fitkari Upay: फिटकरी का ये छोटा-सा उपाय चमका देगा आपकी किस्मत, करियर की सारी बाधाएं होंगी दूर

Fikari ke Totke: ज्योतिष और वास्तु शास्त्र में हर तरह की समस्याओं का समाधान बताया गया है. जिसमें से एक टोटका है फिटकरी का. जी हां, वास्तु शास्त्र में बताए गए फिटकरी के इन टोटकों से आर्थिक समस्याओं को दूर करने में मदद मिलती है. साथ ही साथ घर के वास्तु दोष , कर्ज मुक्ति, घर से नकारात्मक ऊर्जा को दूर करने में मदद मिलती है. तो चलिए जानते हैं फिटकरी के इन उपायों के बारे में. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव