ESIC Scheme: अब आपका भी होगा फ्री में इलाज, अप्रैल में 17.88 लाख लोगों ने कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन
topStories1hindi1745062
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

ESIC Scheme: अब आपका भी होगा फ्री में इलाज, अप्रैल में 17.88 लाख लोगों ने कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन

ESIC Scheme Update: अप्रैल, 2023 के महीने में 17.88 लाख नए कर्मचारी जुड़े हैं. इस महीने में लगभग 30,249 नए प्रतिष्ठान ईएसआईसी के तहत पंजीकृत हुए और उनके कर्मचारी ईएसआईसी के सामाजिक सुरक्षा दायरे में लाए गए.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

ESIC Scheme: अब आपका भी होगा फ्री में इलाज, अप्रैल में 17.88 लाख लोगों ने कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन

ESIC कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ESIC) ने अप्रैल में 17.88 लाख नए सदस्य जोड़े हैं. नवीनतम आंकड़ों से यह जानकारी मिली है. श्रम मंत्रालय ने सोमवार को बयान में कहा है कि ESIC के शुरुआती पेरोल आंकड़ों से पता चलता है कि अप्रैल, 2023 के महीने में 17.88 लाख नए कर्मचारी जुड़े हैं. इस महीने में लगभग 30,249 नए प्रतिष्ठान ईएसआईसी के तहत पंजीकृत हुए और उनके कर्मचारी ईएसआईसी के सामाजिक सुरक्षा दायरे में लाए गए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी