Go First Crisis: हवाई यात्र‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, इन रूट पर कम हुआ क‍िराया; सामने आई बड़ी जानकारी
Go First Crisis: हवाई यात्र‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, इन रूट पर कम हुआ क‍िराया; सामने आई बड़ी जानकारी

Go First Airline: गो फर्स्ट की तरफ से परिचालन बंद करने के कारण यह स्थिति बनी थी. इसके बाद नागर विमानन मंत्रालय ने 6 जून को एव‍िशन कंपनियों से हवाई टिकट की कीमत उचित स्तर पर रखने के ल‍िए कहा था.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Go First Crisis: हवाई यात्र‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, इन रूट पर कम हुआ क‍िराया; सामने आई बड़ी जानकारी

Airfares Prices: अगर आप एक शहर से दूसरे शहर जाने-आने के ल‍िए फ्लाइट से सफर करते हैं तो यह खबर आपके काम की है. जी हां, प‍िछले द‍िनों फ्लाइट के क‍िराये में बेहताशा तेजी देखी गई थी. लेक‍िन अब दिल्ली-श्रीनगर समेत 10 डोमेस्‍ट‍िक रूट पर औसत हवाई किराये में कमी आई है. फ्लाइट के क‍िराये में इस तरह का रुझान आने वाले हफ्तों में भी जारी रहने की संभावना है. डीजीसीए (DGCA) की तरफ से जुटाए गए आंकड़ों से यह जानकारी सामने आई है.

