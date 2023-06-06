LPG Gas Cylinder Subsidy: खुशखबरी! सरकार ने जारी की LPG स‍िलेंडर की सब्‍स‍िडी, आप भी फटाफट चेक करें अकाउंट
LPG Gas Cylinder Subsidy: खुशखबरी! सरकार ने जारी की LPG स‍िलेंडर की सब्‍स‍िडी, आप भी फटाफट चेक करें अकाउंट

LPG Subsidy: सीएम ने 14 लाख लाभार्थ‍ियों के बैंक अकाउंट में 60 करोड़ रुपये ट्रांसफर क‍िये हैं. योजना के तहत सालभर में 12 स‍िलेंडर 500 रुपये की दर से द‍िये जाएंगे. इसके बाद स‍िलेंडर लेने के ल‍िए लाभार्थी को सामान्‍य कीमत का भुगतान करना होगा.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

LPG Gas Cylinder Subsidy: खुशखबरी! सरकार ने जारी की LPG स‍िलेंडर की सब्‍स‍िडी, आप भी फटाफट चेक करें अकाउंट

LPG Gas Cylinder Subsidy: सरकार की तरफ एलपीजी कनेक्‍शन धारकों के खाते में करोड़ों रुपये की एलपीजी स‍िलेंडर सब्‍स‍िडी ट्रांसफर की गई है. प‍िछले द‍िनों राजस्‍थान की अशोक गहलोत सरकार की तरफ से 'पीएम उज्ज्वला योजना' के लाभार्थ‍ियों को 500 रुपये में एलपीजी स‍िलेंडर देने की घोषणा की थी. इस योजना को सरकार ने नए व‍ित्‍तीय वर्ष यानी 1 अप्रैल से लागू कर द‍िया. इसके ल‍िए राज्‍य सरकार की तरफ से इंदिरा गांधी गैस सिलेंडर सब्सिडी योजना चलाई जा रही है. इसमें सरकार की तरफ से लाभार्थ‍ियों को महज 500 रुपये में गैस स‍िलेंडर उपलब्‍ध कराया जा रहा है.

