PM Kisan Yojana: खुशखबरी; जल्द होगा इंतजार खत्म, जून के इस हफ्ते में आएगी किसानों के खाते में 14वीं किस्त की राशि!
PM Kisan Yojana: खुशखबरी; जल्द होगा इंतजार खत्म, जून के इस हफ्ते में आएगी किसानों के खाते में 14वीं किस्त की राशि!

PM Kisan Yojana: पीएम किसान योजना के तहत योग्य किसानों को हर साल 6 हजार रुपये दिए जाते हैं. अभी तक इस योजना में 13वीं किस्त जारी हो चुकी है. किसानों को अब अगली किस्त की रकम का इंतजार है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

PM Kisan Yojana: खुशखबरी; जल्द होगा इंतजार खत्म, जून के इस हफ्ते में आएगी किसानों के खाते में 14वीं किस्त की राशि!

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: केंद्र सरकार की योजना प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना से जुड़ा एक बड़ा अपडेट लेकर आए हैं. बता दें कि इसकी 14वीं किस्त जारी होने है, जिसका किसान भाइयों को बड़ी बेसब्री से इंतजार है. इस योजना के तहत 13 किस्तों की रकम किसानों के खाते में ट्रांसफर की जा चुकी है.

