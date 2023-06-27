Business Idea: गर्मियों में खूब चलेगा ये बिजनेस, पैसों से हो जाएंगे मालामाल! कम रुपये में भी हो सकता है शुरू
topStories1hindi1755940
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Business Idea: गर्मियों में खूब चलेगा ये बिजनेस, पैसों से हो जाएंगे मालामाल! कम रुपये में भी हो सकता है शुरू

Icecream Business: हम जिस बिजनेस के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं वो आइसक्रीम सेलिंग का बिजनेस है. इस बिजनेस को गर्मियों में काफी अच्छे से चलाया जा सकता है. अगर आपके पास पूंजी की कमी है और आपको कोई बिजनेस शुरू करना है तो आप आइसक्रीम सेलिंग का बिजनेस शुरू कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Business Idea: गर्मियों में खूब चलेगा ये बिजनेस, पैसों से हो जाएंगे मालामाल! कम रुपये में भी हो सकता है शुरू

Summer Business: गर्मियों का मौसम चल रहा है. इस मौसम में लोगों को जितनी ठंडक मिले उतना कम है. वहीं कई बिजनेस ऐसे भी होते हैं जो कि सीजन वाइज चलते हैं. ऐसे में गर्मियों के मौसम में भी कुछ ऐसे बिजनेस होते हैं जो कि बड़ी ही तेजी से चलते हैं. इन्हीं में से एक बिजनेस के बारे में आज हम आपको बताने वाले हैं. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग