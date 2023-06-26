Pension पाने वालों की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, इन लोगों को कल से मिलेगी ज्यादा पेंशन, जारी हुआ सर्कुलर!
EPFO Pension News: अब आपको EPFO की तरफ से हायर पेंशन (Higher Pension) चुनने का मौका मिल रहा है. आज इसको चुनने की आखिरी तारीख है. अगर आपने आज इस ऑप्शन को सलेक्ट नहीं किया तो फिर आप इसका फायदा नहीं ले पाएंगे. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Pension Scheme Update: नौकरी करने वालों के लिए बड़ी खबर है. अगर आपको भी ज्यादा पेंशन (Pension) चाहिए तो आज आपके पास आखिरी मौका है. सरकार की तरफ से आपको ज्यादा पेंशन पाने का मौका दिया जा रहा है. देशभर में केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से नौकरीपेशा और कर्मचारियों को कई तरह की सुविधाएं दी जाती है. अब आपको EPFO की तरफ से हायर पेंशन (Higher Pension) चुनने का मौका मिल रहा है. आज इसको चुनने की आखिरी तारीख है. अगर आपने आज इस ऑप्शन को सलेक्ट नहीं किया तो फिर आप इसका फायदा नहीं ले पाएंगे. 

