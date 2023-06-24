अगर आप करते हैं फॉरेन ट्रांजैक्शन तो जानिए कितना लगेगा टैक्स, 1 जुलाई से बदल जाएंगे नियम
अगर आप करते हैं फॉरेन ट्रांजैक्शन तो जानिए कितना लगेगा टैक्स, 1 जुलाई से बदल जाएंगे नियम

Foreign Transactions: अगर आप भी विदेश में पैसे भेजते हैं तो 1 जुलाई 2023 से विदेश में होने वाले लेन-देन पर लगने वाले टैक्स नियमों में बदलाव होने जा रहा है. ऐसे में आप यह जरूर जान लें कि नया नियम क्या है...

अगर आप करते हैं फॉरेन ट्रांजैक्शन तो जानिए कितना लगेगा टैक्स, 1 जुलाई से बदल जाएंगे नियम

Foreign Transactions: ऐसे लोग जो अपने पढ़ाई के लिए बच्चों, रिश्तेदारों या फिर किसी भी काम के लिए विदेशों में पैसे ट्रांसफर हैं तो आपके लिए यह बहुत जरूरी है. दरअसल, इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट 1 जुलाई 2023 से विदेश भेजे जाने वाली रकम पर लगने वाले टैक्स नियमों में बदलाव करने जा रहा है. अगर आप भी फॉरेन ट्रांजैक्शन करते हैं तो यहां जानिए कि 1 जुलाई से आपको विदेश लेन-देन पर कितना टीसीएस का भुगतान करना पडे़गा. 

