Gautam Adani की अमीरों की लिस्ट में हुई शानदार वापसी, एक दिन में 77,000 करोड़ रुपये बढ़ी नेटवर्थ

Worlds Top Billionaires Gautam Adani: दुनिया के टॉप अरबपतियों (Worlds Top Billionaires) की लिस्ट में एक बार फिर से गौतम अडानी की शानदार वापसी हुई है. अडानी ग्रुप के शेयरों में लगातार तीन दिनों से जोरदार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है, जिसकी वजह से गौतम अडानी की संपत्ति में काफी बढ़त देखने को मिल रही है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

Gautam Adani Net Worth: दुनिया के टॉप अरबपतियों (Worlds Top Billionaires) की लिस्ट में एक बार फिर से गौतम अडानी की शानदार वापसी हुई है. अडानी ग्रुप के शेयरों में लगातार तीन दिनों से जोरदार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है, जिसकी वजह से गौतम अडानी की संपत्ति में काफी बढ़त देखने को मिल रही है. पिछले 24 घंटों में गौतम अडानी की नेटवर्थ (Gautam Adani Net Worth) 9 अरब डॉलर से भी ज्यादा बढ़ गई है. 

