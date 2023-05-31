Go First एयरलाइन का संकट और गहराया, एयरलाइन ने 4 जून तक रद्द की उड़ानें
Go First एयरलाइन का संकट और गहराया, एयरलाइन ने 4 जून तक रद्द की उड़ानें

GoFirst Airline: एयरलाइन की तरफ से ट्वीट क‍िया गया क‍ि ‘हम यह सूचित करते हुए खेद है कि गो फर्स्ट की शेड्यूल उड़ानें 4 जून, 2023 तक रद्द कर दी गई हैं.’ एयरलाइन ने कहा कि यात्रियों को उनके टिकट का पूरा पैसा वापस किया जाएगा.

Go First एयरलाइन का संकट और गहराया, एयरलाइन ने 4 जून तक रद्द की उड़ानें

Go First Crisis: व‍ित्‍तीय संकट में फंसी गो फर्स्ट एयरलाइन (GoFirst Airline) का संकट और गहराता जा रहा है. अब एयरलाइन ने अपनी उड़ानें 4 जून तक के ल‍िए रद्द कर दी हैं. प‍िछले द‍िनों गोफर्स्‍ट की उड़ानों का संचालन फ‍िर से शुरू होने की उम्‍मीद जताई जा रही थी. एयरलाइन के भविष्य को लेकर अन‍िश्‍च‍ितता के बीच अब यह कदम उठाया गया है. गो फर्स्ट (GoFirst) ने सबसे पहले 3 मई को अपनी उड़ानें बंद कर दी थीं. इस हाल‍िया जानकारी के बाद किफायती सेवाएं देने वाली एयरलाइन की उड़ानें एक महीने तक ठप रहेंगी.

