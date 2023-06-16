Go First पर नया अपडेट, DGCA को बताया रिवाइवल प्लान; इस द‍िन से शुरू होंगी फ्लाइट
Go First Airline: Go First की फ्लाइट व‍ित्‍तीय संकट के चलते 3 मई से रद्द चल रही हैं, प‍िछले अपडेट के अनुसार एयरलाइन की तरफ से फ्लाइट रद्द करने की त‍िथ‍ि को 19 जून तक बढ़ा द‍िया गया है.

 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Go First Crisis: व‍ित्‍तीय संकट से जूझ रही गो फर्स्‍ट एयरलाइन (Go First Airline) को लेकर नया अपडेट सामने आया है. सूत्रों का दावा है क‍ि एयरलाइन की फ्लाइट जून के अंत तक एक बार फ‍िर से शुरू होने की उम्‍मीद है. ब्लूमबर्ग के हवाले से आ रही खबर के अनुसार Go First एयरलाइन की फ्लाइट में आप जून से एक बार फ‍िर से सफर कर सकेंगे. रिपोर्ट में यह भी बताया गया क‍ि गो फर्स्ट (Go First) की तरफ से अपना र‍िवाइवल प्लान एविएशन रेगुलेटर डीजीसीए (DGCA) को सौंप द‍िया गया है.

