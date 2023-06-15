Modi Government ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, अब और भी सस्ते होंगे रिफाइंड समेत ये सभी तेल
topStories1hindi1739019
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Modi Government ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, अब और भी सस्ते होंगे रिफाइंड समेत ये सभी तेल

Modi Government on Import Duty: सरकार ने रिफाइंड सोयाबीन (refined soybean oil) और सूरजमुखी तेल पर आयात शुल्क 17.5 प्रतिशत से घटाकर 12.5 प्रतिशत कर दिया है. वित्त मंत्रालय की तरफ से इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

Modi Government ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, अब और भी सस्ते होंगे रिफाइंड समेत ये सभी तेल

Import Duty on Relined Oil: केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से तेल की कीमतों को कम करने के लिए सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है. सरकार ने रिफाइंड सोयाबीन (refined soybean oil) और सूरजमुखी तेल पर आयात शुल्क 17.5 प्रतिशत से घटाकर 12.5 प्रतिशत कर दिया है. वित्त मंत्रालय की तरफ से इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई है. वित्त मंत्रालय (Finance Ministry) की जारी अधिसूचना के मुताबिक, घरेलू उपलब्धता बढ़ाने और कीमतों पर काबू के लिए यह कदम उठाया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार