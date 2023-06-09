Fake Note: क्या आपके पॉकेट में रखा 100 रुपये का नोट नकली है? आम जनता हो जाएं अलर्ट
topStories1hindi1730792
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Fake Note: क्या आपके पॉकेट में रखा 100 रुपये का नोट नकली है? आम जनता हो जाएं अलर्ट

Fake Currency: क्या आपको पता है कि आपको पास जो नकदी है वो असली है या फिर नकली है. आपके पॉकेट में पड़ा 100 रुपये का नोट असली है या फिर नकली है, इसके बारे में हम आपको बताने वाले हैं. दरअसल, लोगों को असली नोट और नकली नोट की पहचान करनी आनी चाहिए.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Fake Note: क्या आपके पॉकेट में रखा 100 रुपये का नोट नकली है? आम जनता हो जाएं अलर्ट

Indian Note: लोग नकदी का इस्तेमाल भी काफी करते हैं. नकदी के इस्तेमाल से लोगों को लेनदेन में आसनी रहती है. हालांकि क्या आपको पता है कि आपको पास जो नकदी है वो असली है या फिर नकली है. आपके पॉकेट में पड़ा 100 रुपये का नोट असली है या फिर नकली है, इसके बारे में हम आपको बताने वाले हैं. दरअसल, लोगों को असली नोट और नकली नोट की पहचान करनी आनी चाहिए. आइए जानते हैं कि कैसे आप जान सकते हैं कि आपके पास मौजूद नोट असली है या नकली है...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी