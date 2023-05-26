Economic Growth में आएगी तेजी, मार्च तिमाही में 4.9 फीसदी रहने का अनुमान
Economic Growth में आएगी तेजी, मार्च तिमाही में 4.9 फीसदी रहने का अनुमान

Economic Growth: क्रेडिट रेटिंग एजेंसी इक्रा ने वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 की चौथी तिमाही में सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) की वृद्धि दर 4.9 प्रतिशत रहने का अनुमान जताते हुए कहा है कि सेवा क्षेत्र के बढ़िया प्रदर्शन से इसे मजबूती मिलने की उम्मीद है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Economic Growth में आएगी तेजी, मार्च तिमाही में 4.9 फीसदी रहने का अनुमान

Economic Growth: क्रेडिट रेटिंग एजेंसी इक्रा ने वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 की चौथी तिमाही में सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) की वृद्धि दर 4.9 प्रतिशत रहने का अनुमान जताते हुए कहा है कि सेवा क्षेत्र के बढ़िया प्रदर्शन से इसे मजबूती मिलने की उम्मीद है. इक्रा रेटिंग्स ने जनवरी-मार्च 2023 की अवधि के लिए जीडीपी वृद्धि का अनुमान जारी किया है. इसके पहले अक्टूबर-दिसंबर 2022 की तिमाही में वृद्धि दर 4.4 प्रतिशत रही थी.

