India-US: चना-दाल-बादाम-सेब और अखरोट होगा सस्‍ता! सरकार के फैसले का इस द‍िन से द‍िखेगा असर
India-US: चना-दाल-बादाम-सेब और अखरोट होगा सस्‍ता! सरकार के फैसले का इस द‍िन से द‍िखेगा असर

world trade organisation: अमेरिका ने साल 2018 में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा का हवाला देकर इस्पात उत्पादों पर आयात शुल्क 25 प्रतिशत और एल्युमिनियम के कुछ उत्पादों पर 10 प्रतिशत आयात शुल्क लगाने का फैसला लिया था.

Customs Duties: पीएम मोदी की हाल‍िया अमेर‍िका यात्रा के बाद देशवास‍ियों को रोजमर्रा के इस्‍तेमाल की कुछ चीजों पर राहत म‍िलने वाली है. नए समझौते के तहत भारत, अमेरिका से इम्‍पोर्ट होने वाले चना, दाल और सेब समेत आठ प्रोडक्‍ट से कस्‍टम ड्यूटी हटाएगा. भारत की तरफ से इन चीजों पर 2019 में कस्‍टम ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी जब अमेरिका ने इस्पात और एल्युमिनियम के कुछ उत्पादों पर शुल्क बढ़ा दिया था. सूत्रों की तरफ से इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान दोनों देश व‍िश्‍व व्यापार संगठन (WTO) के छह विवादों को खत्म करने और अमेरिका के उत्पादों पर प्रतिशोध स्वरूप लगाए गए शुल्कों को हटाने पर सहमत हुए.

