Indian Railways: अश्विनी वैष्णव ने लिया ऐसा ऐतिहासिक फैसला, आज तक कोई भी रेल मंत्री नहीं कर पाया ऐसा!

Rail Mantri ashwini vaishnaw: रेलवे की तरफ से समय-समय पर कई बड़े फैसले लिए जाते रहे हैं. कल यानी 27 जून को पीएम मोदी एक साथ 5 वंदे भारत ट्रेनों को हरी झंडी दिखाने जा रहे हैं. इसके पहले भी रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कई ऐतिहासिक फैसले लिए हैं-

Jun 26, 2023

Indian Railways: रेल मंत्री (Rail Mantri) की तरफ से समय-समय पर कई बड़े फैसले लिए जाते रहे हैं. अश्विनी वैष्णव (ashwini vaishnaw) ने कुछ समय पहले रेलवे में वीआईपी कल्चर को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया था, जिसके बाद में अधिकारियों की मेज पर से घंटी को हटा दिया गया था. बता दें मंत्री के सेल में इस फैसले को लागू कर दिया गया था. फिलहाल अब से अधिकारियों को अटेंडेट को बुलाने के लिए कमरे से अपने आप बाहर जाना होगा या फिर वह फोन करके उनको बुला सकते हैं. फिलहाल इस फैसले को मंत्री सेल में लागू किया गया था, लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, रेल मंत्री इसको जल्द ही बोर्ड में भी लागू कर सकते हैं. 

