LIC Plan: एलआईसी का न्यू एंडोमेंट प्लस प्लान में न्यूनतम निवेश पर पाएं शानदार लाभ, जानें पॉलिसी की मुख्य विशेषताएं
topStories1hindi1751570
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

LIC Plan: एलआईसी का न्यू एंडोमेंट प्लस प्लान में न्यूनतम निवेश पर पाएं शानदार लाभ, जानें पॉलिसी की मुख्य विशेषताएं

LIC New Endowment Plus Plan:  एलआईसी न्यू एंडोमेंट प्लस प्लान एक रेग्यूलर प्रीमियम और नॉन-पार्टिसिपेटिंग बीमा योजना है. इसमें आपको बचत और बीमा विकल्पों का दोहरा बेनिफिट मिलता है. यहां जानें इसकी विशेषताएं...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

LIC Plan: एलआईसी का न्यू एंडोमेंट प्लस प्लान में न्यूनतम निवेश पर पाएं शानदार लाभ, जानें पॉलिसी की मुख्य विशेषताएं

LIC New Endowment Plus Plan: अगर आप किसी ऐसी स्कीम में निवेश करना चाहते हैं, जिसमें आपको कम निवेश पर ज्यादा प्रॉफिट मिल सके तो ये खबर आपके बेहद काम की है. यहां हम आपको बता रहे हैं एलआईसी न्यू एंडोमेंट प्लस के बारे में. एलआईसी न्यू एंडोमेंट प्लस एक यूनिट-लिंक्ड, रेग्यूलर प्रीमियम और नॉन-पार्टिसिपेटिंग बीमा योजना है जो पॉलिसीधारक को बचत और बीमा विकल्पों का दोहरा लाभ प्रदान करती है. यह स्कीम पॉलिसीहोल्डर को सिक्योरिटी और लॉन्ग टर्म सेविंग्स का एक अच्छा कॉम्बीनेशन प्रदान करने के मकसद से शुरू की गई थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध