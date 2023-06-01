LPG Price: पहले ही द‍िन सुबह-सुबह आई खुशखबरी, LPG स‍िलेंडर के दाम में बड़ी कटौती; अब देने होंगे इतने पैसे
LPG Price: पहले ही द‍िन सुबह-सुबह आई खुशखबरी, LPG स‍िलेंडर के दाम में बड़ी कटौती; अब देने होंगे इतने पैसे

LPG Cylinder Price: गैस स‍िलेंडर की कीमत में कटौती करके तेल कंपन‍ियों ने आम जनता को राहत दी है. हालांक‍ि घरेलू गैस स‍िलेंडर की कीमत में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं हुआ है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

LPG Price: पहले ही द‍िन सुबह-सुबह आई खुशखबरी, LPG स‍िलेंडर के दाम में बड़ी कटौती; अब देने होंगे इतने पैसे

LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: 1 जून को महीने के पहले ही द‍िन एलपीजी स‍िलेंडर की कीमत में बड़ी कटौती देखी जा रही है. तेल कंपन‍ियों ने 1 जून को एलपीजी गैस स‍िलेंडर (LPG Gas Cylinder Price) के दाम में राहत दी है. सरकारी तेल कंपनियों (OMCs) की तरफ से जारी कीमत के अनुसार कमर्श‍ियल गैस स‍िलेंडर की कीमत में 83 रुपये की कमी हुई है. 19 किलो वाले कमर्शियल एलपीजी गैस स‍िलेंडर के ल‍िए अब 1773 रुपये देने होंगे. पहले यह स‍िलेंडर 1856.50 रुपये का था. हालांक‍ि घरेलू गैस स‍िलेंडर पहले के दाम पर ही म‍िलेगा. 

