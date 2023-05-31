NSEL Case: FMC के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रमेश अभिषेक के खिलाफ होगी जांच, MPID स्पेशल कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश
topStories1hindi1718993
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

NSEL Case: FMC के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रमेश अभिषेक के खिलाफ होगी जांच, MPID स्पेशल कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश

Maharashtra News: अदालत ने अभिषेक की NSEL के 5,600 करोड़ रुपये के भुगतान चूक संकट में शामिल होने की जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है. NSEL ने कहा कि आर्थिक अपराध शाखा, मुंबई मामले में 40 दिन के भीतर रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

NSEL Case: FMC के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रमेश अभिषेक के खिलाफ होगी जांच, MPID स्पेशल कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश

MPID Special Court:  महाराष्ट्र में जमाकर्ताओं के हितों की रक्षा (MPID) से जुड़ी विशेष अदालत ने आर्थिक अपराध शाखा से नेशनल स्पॉट एक्सचेंज लि. (NSEL) मामले में पूर्व वायदा बाजार आयोग (FMC) के चेयरमैन रमेश अभिषेक की भूमिका का जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है. एफएमसी का भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (सेबी) में विलय हो चुका है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला