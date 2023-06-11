Indian Railway: आप किसी अनहोनी को रोक नहीं सकते, लेकिन ट्रेन टिकट बुक करते समय न करें Insurance नहीं कराने की गलती
Train Travel Insurance: जब भी ट्रेन से यात्रा करने की योजना हा तो टिकट बुक कराने के दौरान आपको इंश्योरेंस जरूर कराएं, जिसमें रेलवे की ओर से सफर के दौरान किसी भी आपात स्थिति में होने वाले नुकसान के साथ ही जान-माल की हानि भी कवर होती है.

Jun 11, 2023

Train Travel Insurance Compensation: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए रेल हादसे (Odisha Train Accident) ने पूरे देश को दहला दिया है. इस भीषण रेल दुर्घटना में सैंकड़ों लोगों को अपनी जान गंवाना पड़ा और 1 हजार के आसपास लोग घायल हो गए. हालांकि, किसी भी हादसे में मरने वालों की जान की निश्चित तौर पर कोई कीमत हो नहीं सकती, लेकिन किसे पता मरने वाले में ऐसे भी हो जो घर के एकलौते कमाने वाले हो. ऐसे में भावनात्मक और मानसिक आघात की भरपाई तो नहीं कि जा सकती, लेकिन बहुत हद तक आर्थिक नुकसान से राहत पाने की तैयारी पहले से करना जरूरी है. 

