सरकार ने NPS की अधिसूचना से पहले के सरकारी सिविल कर्मचारियों को OPS का लाभ देने के लिए नियमों में ढील दी
Old Pension Scheme Update: केंद्र सरकार ने इस समय कर्मचारियों को पुरानी पेंशन योजना चुनने का मौका दिया है. सरकार ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को पुरानी पेंशन में ट्रांसफर करने का मौका मिल रहा है, लेकिन इसका फायदा कुछ ही कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Old Pension Scheme Update: पुरानी पेंशन (Old Pension) को लेकर एक अच्छी खबर सामने आ रही है. अगर आप भी सरकारी कर्मचारी है और पुरानी पेंशन का फायदा (Old Pension Scheme) लेना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर आ गई है. केंद्रीय कार्मिक मंत्रालय (DPPW) ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि कुछ कर्मचारियों को सरकार की तरफ से पुरानी पेंशन योजना चुनने का मौका दिया जा रहा है. इसको लेकर सरकार की तरफ से नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी किया गया है. 

