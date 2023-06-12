Petrol Price: कम होने वाले हैं पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम? सरकार की तरफ से आ गया बड़ा अपडेट
topStories1hindi1734230
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Petrol Price: कम होने वाले हैं पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम? सरकार की तरफ से आ गया बड़ा अपडेट

Diesel Price: देश के कुछ राज्यों में पेट्रोल के दाम 90 रुपये के पार है तो कई राज्यों में पेट्रोल की कीमतें 100 रुपये से भी ज्यादा है. हालांकि अप्रैल 2022 के बाद से पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में कोई बदलाव नहीं देखने को मिला है. तेल कंपनियों की ओर से पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम तय किए जाते हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Petrol Price: कम होने वाले हैं पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम? सरकार की तरफ से आ गया बड़ा अपडेट

Diesel Price: पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम लोगों की जेब पर काफी असर डालते हैं. पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में अगर बदलाव आता है तो कई चीजों के दाम में भी बदलाव देखने को मिलता है. वहीं काफी वक्त से पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम स्थिर बने हुए हैं. हालांकि अब ऐसी चर्चाएं हैं कि पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में गिरावट देखने को मिल सकती है. मोदी सरकार की ओर से पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में कमी के संकेत दिए गए हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल