Petrol-Diesel Price Today: क्रूड ऑयल में ग‍िरावट के बीच पेट्रोल-डीजल के ताजा रेट जारी, चेक करें आज का भाव
Petrol-Diesel Price Today: क्रूड ऑयल में ग‍िरावट के बीच पेट्रोल-डीजल के ताजा रेट जारी, चेक करें आज का भाव

Petrol-Diesel Price: तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. कीमत में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव होने पर कंपनियां उसे वेबसाइट पर अपडेट कर देती हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Petrol-Diesel Price on 14th June: करीब 13 महीने होने वाले हैं और तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से पेट्रोल -डीजल के रेट में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं देखा गया. हालांक‍ि कुछ शहरों में जरूर कीमत में मामूली उतार-चढ़ाव देखा गया है। तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से हर द‍िन सुबह के समय पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट (Petrol-Diesel Price) जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. 14 जून के जारी क‍िये गए रेट से साफ है क‍ि कीमत में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। हालांक‍ि क्रूड ऑयल के रेट में जरूर ग‍िरावट आई है। 

