Petrol-Diesel Price: तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. कीमत में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव होने पर कंपनियां उसे वेबसाइट पर अपडेट कर देती हैं.

 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

Petrol-Diesel Price on 9th June: एक साल से भी ज्‍यादा समय से पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं देखा गया है. ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से हर द‍िन सुबह में पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट (Petrol-Diesel Price) जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. 9 जून के ल‍िए कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से रेट जारी कर द‍िये गए हैं. आज भी तेल कंपन‍ियों ने दाम को लेक‍र क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं क‍िया है. कुछ द‍िन पहले नोएडा, गुरुग्राम, गाज‍ियाबाद और जयपुर में मामूली ग‍िरावट देखी गई थी. दूसरी तरफ क्रूड ऑयल में एक बार फ‍िर से ग‍िरावट आई है.

